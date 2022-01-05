ASUS launches ExpertBook B5 series

ASUS has launched yet another innovative device for rugged users called the new ASUS ExpertBook B5.

Launched virtually in Taiwan on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, the ExpertBook B5 is built to survive the harshest of conditions – from freezing temperatures to the searing heat of desert storms, and high-speed shocks to everyday bumps.

Speaking during the launch, Samson Hu, the ASUS co-CEO said that ASUS always has always been about the incredible. “ASUS has continuously pushed the industry into uncharted territories. Time after time, we have delivered innovative creations which are out of this world.”

Crafted from pure aluminium on both top and bottom cover, the area around the keyboard is magnesium-aluminium alloy — keeping the weight down to a mere 1.25 kg. Besides being extra light, ExpertBook B5 is powered by an up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris® Xe graphics and up to superfast intel WiFi 6E, providing quick and responsive computing, network and graphical performance with enterprise-grade manageability.

According to Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Executive Vice president and Manager, Sales, Marketing and Communications at Intel Corporation, ASUS and Intel share the same passion for innovation and technology.

“At Intel, we continue to deliver the world best processors. Our goal is to deliver the best user experience. Our platform innovation won’t be possible without technology leaders like ASUS”.



With a 360° flippable hinge, ExpertBook B5 Flip (B5402F) can be used in a multitude of ways, including both tent and tablet modes, making it ideal for instant collaboration, content-sharing and presentations.

With up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, ExpertBook B5 (B5402C) will be ready for a full business day or long-haul flight.

It also features two SSDs to provide huge up to dual 1 TB capacity and faster speed, and supports RAID technology for improved data reliability or faster operation.

ExpertBook B5 also undergoes stringent in-house testing, including panel-pressure, shock and drop tests for an assurance of serious durability to both meet and surpass exacting industry thresholds — including the ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H US military standard. It’s built to survive every extreme.

A built-in stylus holder keeps the pen close at hand and reduces the risk of loss. Plus, a 15-second charge enables 45 minutes of use, so you’ll never be left waiting.

ExpertBook B5 comes with a robust security system to ensure that confidential and private data does not leak out. Security features include an IR camera for face login, a built-in fingerprint sensor and a TPM 2.0 chip.

To level up professional conferencing, ExpertBook B5 is equipped with many features for videoconferencing, including ASUS Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation for clear voice communication, a physical webcam privacy shield, plus support for the latest WiFi 6E for smooth connections.

Vanguard News Nigeria