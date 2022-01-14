A non partisan organization, the Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), on Friday hailed the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for its sacrifices, saying the “sacrifices of the AFN cannot be quantified.”

The group, while appreciating the military for keeping the nation together since independence in spite of various security concerns, said it “has remained a binding force uniting the country.”

UAG also appealed to Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic and religious affiliations to support the AFN especially in this critical time.

UAG In a press release signed by its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrated every January 15 should be a time of sober reflections on the part of the citizens on the need to build a just and equitable society devoid of conflict.

The group commended the present leadership of the AFN saying they have been able to significantly curtail the activities of insurgents in the North-East, while putting bandits in the North-West under pressure.

The statement reads in part: “We want to commend the Armed Forces of Nigeria for its subordination to civil rule; and ensuring that democracy has come to stay.

“As we commemorate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, it should be a period of sober reflection, especially for those who want to continue to benefit from the present security challenges in the country.

“UAG urge all those perpetrating all forms of criminality to have a rethink, change their ways and think of how to contribute to national development.

“The country has lost a lot in terms of finance, material and human resources in prosecuting the war against insurgency, banditry etc. We must not continue this way.

“This is the time for Patriots to join the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. LEO Irabor to restore peace and stability in our country,” the statement stated.