By Dirisu Yakubu

In commemoration of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, the federal government has ordered the closure of parts of the roads accessing the arcade of the federal secretariat complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan in a circular numbered HCSF/PS/SWO/007/iv/552, informed the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, and the general public of the closure yesterday by 2.00pm prompt.

The circular was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, on behalf of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mallam AbudulGaniyu Aminu, said on Friday in a statement that this is in view of the upcoming activities marking the 2022 celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day set aside to honour the nation’s fallen heroes.

“This event which involves the wreath laying ceremony by President Muhammadu Buhari, accompanied by top government officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps will hold on Saturday 15 January at the National Arcade, Abuja.

“To this end, all offices within the Federal Secretariat Complex are to be vacated at 2.00pm on Friday, 14th January,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard News Nigeria