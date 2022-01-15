Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum

By Marie-Therese Nanlong



Jos – Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has called on Nigerians to honour the courage of the fallen heroes by living in peace with one another and exposing criminally minded people.



The Governor who paid tribute to Nigerian fallen heroes who made sacrifices for the unity, peace, and stability of Nigeria, however, lamented that Nigeria has in recent years been confronted by internal security threats that are compounded by lack of harmony and tolerance among Nigerians which has further stretched the security architecture.

Speaking during the laying of wreaths to commemorate the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the tomb of the unknown soldier, at the Joseph Gomwalk Secretariat, Jos, he noted that “Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies have made sacrifices to not only keep Nigeria one but also ensure that its territorial integrity is kept intact.”



He stressed that “Unless Nigerians deliberately work towards building a peaceful society by respecting one another, obeying the rule of law, and exposing criminals, the security challenges will not be resolved because the capacity of the security agencies will continue to be overstretched.”



Lalong added that “The security agencies have continued to do their best to confront the challenges and must be supported by all Nigerians to motivate them to put in their best to make further sacrifices.”



He also appealed to Nigerians to be “generous towards the families of fallen heroes as well as retired soldiers who are battling with many health challenges and carrying responsibilities of dependants.”