By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu, has reiterated his call on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying it will be appreciated by the Niger Deltans as a worthy new year gift this January.



Saidu said it was unfortunate that some leaders of the Niger Delta were burning energy over the opinion of former President Olusegun Obasanjo on oil when they should focus on agitating for a board for the NDDC.



He said it was worrisome that after the visit of the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta, Chief Godswill Akpabio to key stakeholders in Delta state following an ultimatum issued by a former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo on a board for the commission last year there had been so much silence in the region on the matter despite the obvious reality that the Minister did not keep his end of the promise to have the board in place before July last year.

“What has happened to the ultimatum after the Minister visited Tompolo, some leaders of PANDEF and many others in Delta state ? Is it that the ultimatum has been forgotten. I am surprised that energy is now being burnt on the statement of a private individual , former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Nobody is talking about the ultimatum and the NDDC board anymore. What really happened after the Minister visited Delta state ?”

He said the forensic audit report had allegedly linked some prominent Niger Deltans with contract scam, saying it could pass as reason for the silence over a board for the commission.

“If they know they are clean they should focus on agitating for a board for the commission “

Saidu said he would continue to agitate for establishment of the board of NDDC because of his passion for development in the Niger Delta region, adding that the board will calm tension in the region.



Lamenting the massive oil spill in Nembe, Bayelsa state, Saidu said the Federal government should revoke the operational license of Aiteo as a lesson to oil operators in the country.

While urging Nigerians to have faith in the nation’s leadership Saidu said the Federal government should do more to address the problem of insecurity across the country.

“I also wish Nigeria a happy new year. They should have faith in the leaders. The federal government should do more on security. Farmers are afraid of going to their farms. The President should put more vigour to restore security”.



“Those sabotaging Mr President should please set aside party interest and work for the common good of the country. No nation plays politics with its security. In the interest of national peace let us support the effort of the federal government to restore security. “



“The poor people with no access to government are yearning for security so they can go to their farms, do their business. Federal government should do more on security”.