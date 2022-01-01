By Haruna Aliyu

The cold political war between the incumbent governor of Kebbi state Senator Atiku Bagudu and the political arrowhead of Kebbi Senator Adamu Alieru has come to the fore with the opening of a new APC secretariat in Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking at his residence in Birnin Kebbi, an APC stakeholder and a chieftain of the party Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Lamba(Dan masanin Yauri) said that, the attitude of the sitting governor indicated that already the party has been parallel by reneging on his earlier agreement with Alieru camp in 2019 that all excos from ward, state to local governments will be retained.

He stressed that, the pledge by the governor made them to accept consensus as a democratic way of producing party excos, ” but to our chagrin he began to hand pick his men and replaced them with his people not the existing excos earlier agreed.

Lamba stated that since Bagudu refused to maintain status quo they decided to open another APC secretariat which they named in Hausa “APC sahihi” in English means ‘genuine APC in Kebbi’.

Lamba who jettisoned the possibility of being recognized by the National secretariat of the party cited Kano state where Ganduje refused to recognize Shekarau faction but were later recognized by the court saying same will happen in Kebbi as the state party chairman Architect Bala Sani Kangiwa that was illegally removed by Bagudu led APC has approached the court to challenge his removal along side other excos of the party.

He accused Bagudu of mandating the state electoral umpire to print only 21 local governments chairmen forms as LG polls closes in, ” this singular act is tantamount to disenfranchising people of Kebbi and sabotage to democracy, noting that he should know that government belongs to everybody.

He stated that, there was no consensus and proper primaries in Kebbi therefore nothing will stand ” No politics without Alieru in Kebbi, we are open to yet another negotiation if Bagudu and our party deems it fit do so but for now all our excos stands and will work with them in the genuine APC in Kebbi state Dan Masani said.