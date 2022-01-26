By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep Yahaya Fatuba from Gombe State has dumbed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

A letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila quoted the lawmaker as saying that the crisis in the party neccessitated his exit.

Fatuba in the letter said that APC has not been able to conduct credible primaries in Gombe state.

Reacting, the Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu hailed the development, saying it was an indication

many more lawmakers would soon join them “where they belong”.