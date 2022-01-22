.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have risen in defence of a national chairmanship aspirant and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, saying the former Benue state governor is being attacked by opponents because of his pro-people agenda for the APC.

At a news conference Friday in Abuja, the stakeholders who are members of the contact committee of the Akume Campaign Organization said the minister is not a “businessman” as he consistently sets his mind on people as opposed to materials.

Some of the chieftains who were led by the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct National Party of Nigeria NPN, Chief Simone Shango included a former Governor of Edo state, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor; a former Editor of Daily Times, Mallam Farouk Mohammed in ash, former Editor, Daily Times and a former Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs, Barr. Sam Ode.

Others were the Publisher, Summit Newspapers, Chief Ray Murphy, Governorship aspirant, Chief Terlumun Akputu, and a former senator, Prof. Terhemba Shija.

Reading the text of a prepared speech on behalf of the group, Mohammed said; “We have noticed that lately, our principal, Senator George Akume has been subjected to all manner of sponsored press attacks.

“We believe that the main reason for such hostility is because Senator George Akume is the aspirant to beat for the position of APC National Chairman 2022. In relative terms and by all accounts including the views of many APC stakeholders and generality of Nigerians, Senator George Akume is clearly the best aspirant for the job.

“Consequently, such press attacks are not surprising but would not dampen but augment the support of key stakeholders and Nigerians in general.

“As the records will show, Senator George Akume has done a lot for our great party APC right from the time of the merger. Also, he is not a businessman as he consistently sets his mind towards service to the good people of Nigeria. Thus we call on our teeming supporters across the country to remain calm, as nothing good comes easy”.

