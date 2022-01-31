.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of February 26th National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the National Chairmanship aspiration of Senator Sani Musa has again been boosted as the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, today endorsed him for the position of National Chairman of the party.

In the company of the Niger State Governor to support the Chairmanship aspiration of the Chairman, Senate Services Committee is the Deputy Majority Whip of the Senate, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, APC, Niger North as well as other leaders and Stakeholders of the Party from the state.

The endorsement of Senator Musa for the position took place at the Niger State Government House, Minna.

Senator Sani Musa in the company of the National Assembly Niger Caucus was received today by the Niger State Governor Sani Bello at the Government house Minna.

In the delegation which was led by Senator Sabi Abdullahi and Leader of the NASS Niger Caucus visited the state with one of the APC National Chairmanship aspirants, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa.

In his remarks, Senator Sabi Abdullahi disclosed that the visit was to first to commiserate with the governor over the recent attacks by Bandits and terrorists across some local government areas across some local governments in the state and also to present Senator Sani Musa officially to the State for the position of APC National Chairman.

On their part, Senators Abdullahi, Sani Musa and others condoled with the governor over the recent attacks by bandits and Terrorists across some local government areas in the state and they prayed for God’s intervention to bring an end to this dastardly act by ungodly elements.

Briefing the Governor and others on the reason for the visit, Senator Sabi Abdullahi informed the Governor that the time has come for them to return home to meet the party as well as seek audience with His Excellency as the leader of the state.

According to him, the visit of the party leaders was to seek the unflinching support of the Governor, his wise counsel, prayers and everything possible for Senator Sani Musa to succeed as APC National Chairman.

The Deputy Chief Whip urged the governor to embrace the process as his personal project.

In his remarks, Governor Sani Bello who hailed them for the honour appreciated the visit by the Caucus delegation and Senator Sani Musa after briefing them of how the last 48 hrs have been something else in the state, because of the boldness and courage of the bandits.

According to the Governor, he is very happy with the development that his brother and friend? Senator Sani Musa is vying for the National Chairmanship position of the APC.

The Governor who also hailed the unity among members of the National Assembly members from Niger State applauded their solidarity for Senator Sani Musa.

Governor Bello promised to give his support and resources to actualize the project as well as bring the exalted position to North Central and Niger State in particular.

The Governor said, “It is time for North Central to be fully represented and I want someone from Niger state to occupy that position.”

He wished Senator Sani Musa success and that he will do whatever he can to see that he achieved his aspiration as National Chairman of the APC.