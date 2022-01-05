.

Say he is the best and most suitable person for the position

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of next month’s National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, youths in Nasarawa State under the aegis of APC Active Youth Forum, APCAYF have described the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East as the best and most suitable personality for the position of National Chairman.

The APC youths who are backing Senator Musa for the National Chairmanship position, have pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, party National leaders, all the APC Governors, former Governors, Ministers, Stakeholders, members and supporters of the party to support him for the position.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Nasarawa State Coordinator, Comrade Umar Abdullahi Aso, he urged members and supporters to rally round Senator Musa, a frontline aspirant for the position in order to achieve the set desire of leading the next National Working Committee, NWC of APC, stressing that it has become very imperative for them to support Senator Musa because he is the best person that Governor Mai Mala Buni- led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee should handover the party to as well as for the APC to maintain her dominance in electoral victory in 2023.

According to the Youths, Senator Musa has an enviable record of community development, popular in the country for his empowerment projects, spread across, especially the North Central geo-political zone of the country.

In the statement, Comrade Umar Abdullahi Aso said, “Youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State under the aegis of APC Active Youth Forum (APCAYF) has endorsed Senator Mohammed Sani Musa from neighbouring Niger State for the party’s National Chairmanship race.

“Senator Musa (APC, Niger East) is the ‘best man for the job to ensure cohesion and unity for more electoral victories.

“The forum with over 2.5m members, cut across the 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria vowed never to relent until victory is achieved.

“The lawmaker is a graduate of Business Administration from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Kaduna State. He also holds a Post-Graduate Certificate in International Management from the reputable University of Liverpool, United Kingdom. Senator Musa popularly known as 313 was born on May 11, 1965, in Minna.”