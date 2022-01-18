….FFK tipped to handle Publicity

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is currently locked in a meeting to decide on the various sub-committees to be saddled with putting in place a hitch free national convention next month.

Top party sources told Vanguard that a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is being tipped to head the Publicity Subcommittee while the Commissioner of Information in Kogi state, Evang. Kingsley Fanwo would serve as Secretary.

Equally, the Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is to head the Security Subcommittee, same role he played during the 2018 APC National Convention.

Details later: