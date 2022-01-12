.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) under Former Zamfara State Governor, Hon. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Zamfara) has frowned at a recent photoshop publication currently trending in the social media depicting the pictures of Shi’ite leaders in Nigeria, Malam Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

The APC faction alleged that it was an attempt to paint Yari as a Shi’a sect adherent, ahead of the National Convention of the ruling party.

Hon. Ibrahim Muhammad(Danmadamin Birnin Magaji), Chairman Publicity Committee of the faction, said in a statement that the move, allegedly initiated by former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar’s adversaries was aimed at tarnishing his bright political future especially at this point in time when he is seen as the ‘only alternative’ for the position of National Chairman in the build-up to APC National Convention.

“The project being implemented by some amateurs in the ‘art of religious deception’ also linked its emergence to two prominent figures of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari faction with a view to giving it credence, though they left traces of their appearance in the photoshop episode because beneath it is a political poster sponsored by a politician belonging to a particular faction battling with former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar’s faction.”

“We want to say without fear of contradiction that Honorable Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Zamfara) is a Sunni Muslim who doesn’t hide his religious belief no matter the situation and he has never at any time belonged to Shi’ite sect for any reason, unlike his adversaries who use Religious Politics to cover their weaknesses.”

“Instead of resorting to this old fashioned way of demeaning the popularity of a political figure of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Zamfara) standing, we admonish you to work hard and match your words with action so that the electorates will feel the better part of your leadership skills.”

“Members of the public are now wiser than you thought and religious politics has no place in our polity because it had experimented before without success,” the group said.