APC Crisis: Buni reconciles Gombe gov with Goje

From left— Buni, Yahaya and Goje.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni has reconciled his Gombe state counterpart, Alhaji Mohammed Yahaya with a former governor of the state Senator Mohammed Goje.

Director General, Press and Media Affairs to Buni, Mr Mamman Mohammed disclosed this in a statement issued after the reconciliation meeting in Abuja.

The meeting, chaired by Governor Buni, also had in attendance the party’s National Reconciliation Committee Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and a member of the Committee, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The Gombe state political gladiators were meeting for the first time after a political clash in the state last year.

“The successful reconciliation has further stamped the authority of the party on the state,” Governor Buni was quoted as saying.

He expressed delight with the resolution of the differences between the two chieftains.

“The party will continue to explore and exploit ways of resolving differences among stakeholders amicably across the country for a united front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I am indeed very happy with this development and this style would be replicated to solve the problems in other states,” he said.

The Chairman commended the National Reconciliation Committee under the leadership of Adamu and the untiring commitment of its members to settling differences among the stakeholders.

He also commended Governor Yahaya and Senator Goje for placing the party interest and that of Gombe state over and above personal interests.

The Chairman Caretaker committee urged supporters of the governor and Goje to help cement the relationship.

“You should contribute to cementing a healthy relationship between the two leaders in the interest of the party,” he charged.

Vanguard News Nigeria