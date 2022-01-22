.

Musa shall surely be rewarded

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the February 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has paid a visit to the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East.

The former Lagos State Governor who visited Senator Musa in his Maitama, Abuja residence, Friday night to know how Musa’s health was, became very happy and impressed to see the APC National Chairmanship aspirant feeling very well after returning from his medical trip.

The visit of the 2023 Presidential aspirant to Senator Musa was a get well one and to check him on how he was in health wise against the backdrop that the Niger East Senator returned to the country last week after he travelled out for medical attention.

The APC National leader assured the latter who is a frontrunner in the National Chairmanship position of the APC that the contribution he made to the party will not go in vain.

According to Tinubu, a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, Senator Musa( 313) will surely be rewarded by the party following his contributions to the success of the party in 2014/ 2015.

Tinubu said, “The sacrifices of Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for the All Progressives Congress in 2014/2015 will not go in vain, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress are fully aware, Inshallah, he will be rewarded.”

He described Senator Musa as a qualified National Chairmanship aspirant with a blueprint for a New Vision of the party in a new direction for electoral victory.

On his part, Senator Sani Musa who thanked the APC National Leader for the visit prayed that God will continue to keep him in sound and good health in his continued service to humanity and the country at large, adding, ” he came to see how my health is now and he is happy to see me feeling very well after returning from my medical trip.”

