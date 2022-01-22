.

Musa shall surely be rewarded

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the February 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Saturday morning paid a visit to the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East.

The former Lagos State Governor who visited Senator Musa in his Maitama, Abuja residence, assured the latter who is a frontrunner in the National Chairmanship position of the APC that the contribution he made to the party will not go in vain.

According to Tinubu, a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, Senator Musa(313) will surely be rewarded by the party following his contributions to the success of the party in 2014/ 2015.

Tinubu said, “The sacrifices of Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for the All Progressives Congress in 2014/2015 will not go in vain, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress are fully aware, Inshallah, he will be rewarded.”

Sani Musa 313 is a qualified National Chairmanship aspirant with a blueprint for the New Vision of the party in a New Direction for electoral victory.

