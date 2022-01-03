.

By Dennis Agbo

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has described Senator Anyim Pius Anyim as the man best fitted to become President of Nigeria in 2023.

Ikpeazu said that Anyim, who is a People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant is one of the bests and eminently qualified to lead the country and restore Nigeria to the path of glory.

Ikpeazu made the remarks when Anyim paid him a new year visit at his country home in Ngwa, Abia State, on Sunday.

Governor Ikpeazu noted that based on Anyim’s pedigree as former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, he was one Nigerian eminently qualified to lead the country and restore Nigeria to prosperity.

“The roles he (Anyim) had played at different times place him at a vantage position to understand the challenges of the country and how to solve them better,” Ikpeazu said.

The Abia state Governor however advised Anyim not to forget to market the enviable credentials which he would bring to bear in the presidency of Nigeria as an Igbo man, stating that an average Igboman has the tendency of turning a desert into a fertile land once given an opportunity.

“The challenges in Sambisa forest will easily become a business opportunity for an Igbo man as he would quickly create an economic heaven that will even disarm the terrorists,” Ikpeazu said.

He further advised Anyim to work hard to restore the trust and confidence of other segments of the country on the ability and sincerity of Igboman to govern the country as a Nigerian.

Responding, Anyim told the governor and some of his cabinet members that since they have all agreed that the president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction will bring prosperity to the country, he has therefore come to solicit their support.

Anyim said the Nigerian project was a collective one and assured the Abia executive that he was going to the presidency to work for Nigeria which will include the interests of the South, the East and the North.

