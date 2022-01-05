• I opted to allow security agencies do their job, says Uzodimma, announces 10-yr devt plan

•It’s wrong to say you want to make Imo ungovernable — Iwuanyanwu

•Only a fool fights his people — Leo Stan

By Chinonso Alozie & Emmanuel Iheaka, OWERRI

The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, disappointed Imolites by not mentioning the names of sponsors of insecurity in the state that have led to the killings, kidnappings and cannibalism in the state.

Uzodimma had about a fortnight ago announced that he would on January 3, 2022 during a stakeholders’ meeting, name those behind insecurity that had ravaged the state for about a year.

The meeting was later to be shifted to Tuesday, January 4.

Residents of the state and Nigerians at large waited with bated breath for the day to come for the announcement.

While many had christened it a ‘naming ceremony’ day, some others had disagreed with the governor, insisting that it would imply usurping the job of security men and putting the cart before the horse.

But Uzodimma during the stakeholders meeting acknowledged he had promised to name the sponsors but said he has decided to allow the security agencies to conclude their job and charge the suspects to court.

“I had announced I would mention the names of those sponsoring insecurity in the state, but I don’t want to spoil the good works the security agencies are doing. I want to crave your indulgence to allow the security agencies to conclude their job and charge those people to court”, he stated.

The governor said he had nothing against anybody, but wants the proper thing to be done.

“I have said it time without number, I have no grouse against anybody. There are other former governors. The difference between other former governors and Okorocha is that he is out of office but still wants to be in office. Okorocha is my younger brother and by culture, he should respect me.

Within the short period I will be here, he should allow me to answer the governor”, Uzodimma thundered.

“Okorocha is the only governor that wants to take this state alone for himself. He should allow me to rule this state as the governor. I deserve some respect from him. We cannot allow one person to hold this state hostage.

“Let us allow the security agencies to finish their investigation and reveal the names of the sponsors of insecurity and they will be arrested.

“The difference between former Governor Rochas Okorocha and others who have ruled this state is that he still wants to be the governor when he is out of office.”

However, Imolites who were in high spirits to know the names of the alleged sponsors of Imo insecurity were disappointed after waiting for so many hours to hear the names of those behind their pains in the state.

Meantime,Uzodimma used the opportuntity to announce his ten-year development plan for Imo State, submitting that his administration has a total of 99 roads either under construction, completed or about to be completed.

The governor disclosed that he was discussing with Dunlop Company to take over the rubber plantation in the state, adding that more than 200 cooperative societies have been registered in the state to engage in agriculture.

In education, the governor said his biggest achievement was the recovery of K.O. Mbadiwe University which according to him, was built with about N40 billion belonging to the state.

Uzodimma maintained that his administration has renovated a total of 305 health centres, restored accreditation for the state’s Schools of Nursing and Midwifery, while the Imo State University Teaching Hospital recently graduated 130 medical doctors who couldn’t graduate for years.

The governor further said a total of 30,000 youths have been trained in various skills.

He warned those buying illegally acquired lands to stop, adding that he will come for them.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu, said: “It is stupid for anybody to say he wants to make Imo State ungovernable.

“You can imagine people now eating human body. This is bringing a bad name to the Igbos all over the world. This we must condemn. Look at Ohakim, when he lost the election as governor, he did not say he would make Imo ungovernable. Rather, he continued to support the government in power to make sure that the state moves forward.”

In his speech, former governor of the state, Chief Ikedi Ohakim submitted it was wise the governor didn’t name the alleged sponsors of crime in the state based on its legal implications.

Ohakim said many died owing to the demolition of Ekeukwu Owerri Market but expressed joy over the governor’s promise to rebuild the market.

According to Ohakim: “Many people are watching today to hear names the governor would mention but by wisdom, I have spoken to senior lawyers and they said if names are mentioned, the persons will sue for fundamental human rights and the persons will escape, therefore running away from being arrested.

“Social media will destroy this country if nothing is done about it. Other countries are deploying it positively and we are deploying it negatively. People are paid N10,000 to destroy Imo State and we must be very careful about it.”

In his speech, the chairman of the occasion and the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Zinox computer, Leo Stan Eke said he came to beg that the state should not be destroyed.

Eke called for reconciliation and for anybody aggrieved to forget the past in the interest of the state.

He urged the governor to provide an accommodation for the construction of a finishing school, promising to equip the centre and provide personnel for training of the youths, as well as helping to employ the youths.

According to him: “It’s only a fool that fights his people. I want to say this it is privileged to be here. Nobody can succeed in any conspiracy against the Imo people. If I do anything against Imo people, God will fight me.

“It’s not so bad when I entered Owerri. Everywhere is neat and this is quite commendable. Any man who is against his people is a fool. There must be a point of reconciliation. Let us not join hands and destroy Imo State.

“As we are fighting here, other economies in other places are growing and we are busy destroying our own. You have the right to be a member of any political party but don’t destroy Imo State. If you think you have the money, you cannot have money more than your state.”

President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, urged the governor to go ahead and build a new Imo as he promised upon assumption of office.

Obiozor reminded the governor that some people will never agree with him, but charged him to find a way of coping with the situation without being distracted.

Roll call

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include; the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor; Chairman of Ohanaeze’s Elders’ Council, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; the former Senator who represented Imo North senatorial district, Matthew Nwagwu; the Imo State Commissioner for Police, Hussani Rabiu; former Minister of Information, Walter Ofonagoro; Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh; former deputy governor, Jude Agbaso.

Other dignitaries at the occasion include; serving and past members of the National Assembly and members of Imo State House of Assembly.

