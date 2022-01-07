By Godwin Oritse.

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Onne Seaport Chapter, has been drawn to a misleading and unfounded report written by one unknown reporter call Chidi Opara that Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Onne Seaport Chapter, have been allegedly collecting Practitioner Operating Fees, POF, at Onne seaport.

For the avoidance of doubt and in keeping the record straight in line with the Association Constitution and CRFFN Act, ANLCA Onne Seaport Chapter has never and has no statutorily mandate to collect POF. The Association have been collecting Association Welfare Dues, AWD, which was a unanimous decision reached by all Executives and Members in line with the Constitution of ANLCA.

This assertion was made by Hon Mike Ebeatu chairman, ANLCA, Onne Seaport Chapter.

Mike Ebeatu asserted, “This is a refutation of misinformation, the libelous, falsity of a serial liar one Mr. Chidi Opara claiming to be a Journalist, we will investigate more to find out his credibility and bring this to the Nigeria Union of Journalist because this likes bring disrepute to this noble profession.”

Mike Ebeatu posited, “The report credited to one so called Chidi Opara is a blackmail, Misleading and Unfounded. And it’s the figment of the imagination of the author of the report.”

Mike frowned, ” I wonder how someone who is not a Licensed Customs Agents and not a member of ANLCA Onne Seaport Chapter should say such a baseless and false statement.”

Adding, ” I use this opportunity to call on all Licensed Customs Agents, Operators, Stakeholders to disregard the report and be assured that my stewardship Will continue to adhere and uphold the rules and regulations governing our profession in line with the Federal Government Fiscal policies on Imports and Exports at the Ports