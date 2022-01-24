Suspect who allegedly stabbed his mother

God, neighbours saved me — Victim

Police arrest son, mother now in the hospital — Eyewitness

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A woman identified as Eziada Chika Mbachu, has escaped from her son, who stabbed her with a knife severally to allegedly use the mother for ritual.

Vanguard gathered the incident happened early hours of Monday, between 7 am and 8 am at Heroes apartment opposite Concord hotel in Owerri.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said the young man was the one who invited the mum and the early hours of Monday attacked the mother and inflicted on her several knife attacks on the mother.

Mrs. Eziada Chika Mbachu, the suspect’s mother

On how the woman escaped, he said: “The mother was shouting and calling for help with blood stains and wounds on her body. The neighbours heard of it and started rushing to help her. They rescued her. When the son saw many people coming he stopped attacking the mother.

“It was that time that the mother fell and started crying and the neighbours rescued her and separated her from the son.

“As I am talking to you the woman has been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, hospital for treatment so that treatment can commence on her immediately because of the knife cuts. The police have arrested the boy and taken him to the station.”

Reacting, the mother of the Victim, Mrs Mbachu, is believed to be a parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish at World bank in Owerri.

She thanked God saying: “I thank God for rescuing me. I thank God for rescuing me. I thank my neighbours for rescuing me. I thank everybody who came to my rescue. I thank my neighbours. God in heaven I say honour to your name.”

When Vanguard called the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abbattam, he said he has not been briefed and promised to call the DPO of the area where the incident happened.”

