By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has commenced autopsy on the corpse of one Ernest Akpan, who was allegedly murdered at Tingles Lodge in Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area of the state in December 2021.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, who made this known to some newsmen yesterday, while confirming the incident, said the autopsy being carried out on the deceased corpse would determine the actual cause of death.

MacDon added that the person that tampered with the CCTV devise at the Hotel was yet- to-be identified.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered the transfer of the matter to the Police Headquarters, in Ikot Akpan-Abia, Uyo LGA. Yes, we are aware of the incident, and investigation is ongoing”

It was gathered that Ernest Akpan had attended an End-of the -year party on December 18, 2021, at Tingles Lodge, Ikot Udoma in Eket LGA, but his lifeless body was found inside a pool the following morning, Saturday.

Sources from the Eket said initially, it was speculated that he drowned in the pool, but the deceased family later became suspicious that their son may have been murdered following the mysterious disappearance of CCTV Camera footage of activities the night he died at the Lodge.

A source who spoke to newsmen in confidence said, “Akpan was at Tingle’s lodge Ikot Udoma in Eket Local Government area for an End-of-the-year party alongside friends on Friday night, only to be found dead at the pool in the early hours of Saturday, December 18, 2021.

“The party went well until his body was found lifeless inside the pool in the early hours of Saturday. Worried about the death of their son and pressing for answers over what caused his death, the deceased family asked for the CCTV footage of activities that night at the Hotel.

“Suspicion of Murder replaced the earlier circulated news of drowning following the mysterious disappearance of CCTV footage from about 4:15 am to around 5:58 am when the alleged murder must have been Committed”

Our source noted that the owners of the Hotel certainly have to answer to the law over why and how the CCTV footage was tampered with, while the friends of Late Ernest Akpan currently cooling their heels in police custody would have to provide answers on who allegedly Killed and deposited his lifeless body in the pool.

