All set for Lagos squash championship

The Lagos State Squash Association (LSSA) said all arrangements had been concluded to host the first tournament of the year from January 25 to 29 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Tomi Falase, the Chairman of the association, said this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday.

He said focusing on grassroots development of squash had been the number one objective of the association.

“The grassroots development of squash is vital for the development of squash at all levels, this is why we keep working towards that consciously as a team.

“We know there are lots of talents here, all we need to do as custodians of these talents is to ensure that we identify and nurture them.

“So this tournament will be the first of many this New Year; we want to ensure that we sustain this,” he said.

Both male and female will play in the U-16 junior and senior categories.

On how the association would sustain regular competitions for upcoming players, the chairman said the association was open to corporate and individual sponsorship.

“We are hoping by the time other corporate bodies see what we will achieve with the first tournament they will partner with us.

“This edition is being sponsored by Prime Atlantic and we’re grateful for this, also with the support of the Lagos State Sports Commission as always, we are open to more sponsorship,” the chairman said. (NAN)

