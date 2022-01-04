Saudi club Al Shabab are aiming to prevent Odion Ighalo from participating at the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Just like Watford FC of England held back Emmanuel Dennis, Al Shabab are reportedly claiming also that the Nigeria Football Federation did not follow procedure in seeking the release of Ighalo for the AFCON.

The club, according to the report stated that the NFF did not request him for the tournament on time, giving the club the power to decide whether to release the 32-year-old striker for international duty.

Ighalo has been in good form for the Club — netting 11 goals for them in the domestic league.

Ighalo initially retired from international football in 2019, but returned to the Super Eagles last November, after several talks with former Coach Gernot Rohr.