.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari has joined the call for the public execution of school proprietor, Abdulmalik Muhammad Tanko who kidnapped and murdered his pupil, Hanifa in Kano.

An Islamic scholar had suggested that Tanko, who was arrested for kidnapping and killing Hanifa Abubakar, a pupil under his care, be executed publicly so as to serve as a deterrence.

Also, Nigerians in thousands have taken to social media to express their outrage and demand justice for the 5-year-old Hanifa.

Aisha Buhari backed the Sheikh who said in Hausa that ” he should be killed just the way he murdered the little girl. And this should be done openly for everyone to see. Let it serve as a deterrent to others.”

The First Lady shared a video and captioned in Hausa meaning “we support Mallam’s judgement” and called on the attention of the inspector-general of police and attorney-general of the federation to the matter.

“MUNA GOYON BAYAN HUKUNCHIN MALAM.”

ATTENTION

IGP

AGF

JUSTICEFORHANIFA,” Aisha stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria