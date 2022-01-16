Seni Jawando presents artwork to Maj Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju retd. during the Ahmadiyya College Agege Old Boys meet.

By Chris Onuoha

It was a fresh beginning for the old boys of the famous Ahmadiyya College, Agege, 1965/66 set as the group held their usual monthly meeting for the fresh year to give thanks to God and deliberate on the year ahead. The event held at Eko Club Surulere last weekend heralded the New Year for the association with great expectations amidst prayers.

The president of the association, Prof Alade Akintonwa, Consultant Toxicologist at Unilag charged members to be up and doing, to ensure that the objectives of the association do not dwindle. He praised members commitment and punctuality in every of their meetings despite the fact that they are all retirees and advanced in age. New members were welcomed while the entire group wine and dined together in an atmosphere of blissfulness to usher in the New Year on a good start.

However, the highlights of the day include deliberations on how to complete intervention projects in their alma mater. These projects are completion of laboratory halls, provision of computers to equip the e-learning hall among others.

One of their members who is an art icon, Seni Jawando (MFR) made a presentation of one of his cherished art piece to Retd Maj. Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju, a former Communication Minister who is also a member of the set.

Olanrewaju who was also a former General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army appreciated the gift and commended Seni Jawando as a tireless working artist. “When you look at his background too, he has done exhibitions in almost four continents together. The quality of his artworks is quite impressive, excellent and it is something i would recommend for people to keep in their residents,” remarked Olanrewaju.

In his response, Jawando said, “I made this presentation of my art work to Maj Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju who has been a great supporter of my creative works. He was at my exhibition held sometime last year at Eko Hotels, Lagos. I am presenting it to him to appreciate him and his good heart towards art.”

Jawando also said the old boys meet second Sunday of every month to discuss the welfare of their alma mater. “Ahmadiyya College Agege Old Boys Association is a formidable group. Our set members all retirees but still active in the affairs of the school. That is why we meet every month to chart way forward for the welfare of the students and management of the school.”