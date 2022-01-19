.

….Justice’ll prevail, Ayu assures protesters

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

There seems to be no end in sight to the crisis rocking the Ekiti state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as protesters in their numbers stormed the party national secretariat, Abuja, Wednesday, over what they alleged manipulation of the just concluded Ekiti governorship primary ward congress.

The party had earlier before the protesters stormed the party headquarters, cancelled

its meeting with Ekiti stakeholders is scheduled for yesterday.

This is even as the protesters carpeted the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee, NWC, for “failing its first assignment.”

Some of the placards by the protesters read: “Why should the NWC of PDP allow Fayose to fool them?” “We say no to the manipulated congress in Ekiti state, ” “Congress was never held in Ekiti State,” “Ayu has failed in his first assignment,” “Fayose is an APC agent in PDP,” among others.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, Hon. Titilayo Akerele Owolabi said there was no congress in Ekiti on Saturday, saying, “everybody waited till about 6 PM before we departed.”

According to him, “We were amazed when we heard that congress was conducted. We are demanding that the PDP National Working Committee declare null and void whatever happened on Saturday because there was no congress.

“We advise them to go and investigate independently in Ekiti state if anything like that happens..”

Speaking further, the aggrieved former House of Representatives member argued that people who were chosen as delegates in their respective wards, were disenfranchised, stressing that they were not able to elect those who they wanted.

“We want them to know that if they win PDP for Ekiti State, there will be a South-West victory for them. Destroying PDP in Ekiti State is laying the foundation of a failed presidential election for PDP.

“We want a cancellation. We don’t know why there will be an appeal when there was no Congress. I don’t know… how can you build legality on illegality when there was no Congress?

“We are here to express our mind that they should please save PDP in Nigeria, they should remember the people are serving. APC has destroyed the economy of this nation. We are all relying on PDP. As a female, I’m calling on all Nigerian women and the civil society to come out and bail us out.”

Another protester, who gave his name as Deji said they are surprised that the NWC set up an appeal committee when the election did not hold.

He said: “It is when an election is conducted that an appeal committee can be set up.

“Again, we are also surprised that Ayu-led NWC allowed Fayose to manipulate them. Can you imagine that the people sent to Ekiti state are Secondus men- people like Emmanuel Enoidem, Kola Ologbodiyan?

Addressing the protesters, national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, assured the aggrieved members that justice would be done.

Represented by the Deputy Organizing Secretary, Senator Ighoiota Amure, Ayu said, “we have received your petition on what happened in Ekiti. The petition is being looked into. The position is being addressed. I can assure you that justice would be done.

“Normally the party has a provision for protest, petition, after any primary. That has been done. We have received your petition, a committee has been established, headed by a very notable member of the party and that petition is being addressed. I repeat I can assure you that justice will be done.

