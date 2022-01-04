Ogalah Ibrahim, Katsina

A section of the Katsina State House of Assembly Complex has been consumed by fire again, eight months after the complex suffered a similar fate.

Hon. Tasi’u Maigari, the Speaker of the state assembly while confirming the incident disclosed that the incident which occurred Sunday night, affected the office of the Clerk of the assembly, his deputy and the legislative common room.

He said, “the fire started at about 6.30 p.m on Sunday, but men of the Fire Service were able to quickly intervene and prevented it from spreading beyond the affected offices.”

To unravel the cause of the inferno, the House Speaker on Tuesday while addressing Journalists at the assembly complex said, “a committee headed by the House Leader, Abubakar Suleiman Abukur, has been set up to investigate the cause of the inferno among other matters.”

Efforts by newsmen to access the complex to ascertain the level of damage were however frustrated as staff of the assembly denied access to the affected offices saying, “we have been directed not to allow any pictures or videos of the affected offices taken.”

However, a source privy to the development said the incident could be attributed to “high power voltage which started in one of the affected offices destroying five offices including some equipment and documents.”

Vanguard News Nigeria