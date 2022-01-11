.

…kidnap deceased ‘s pregnant wife, others

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits on motorbikes, each carrying a rider and 2 others, attacked the Gbagyi Villa on Monday night, a community on the way to Kaduna Refinery, killing one and kidnapping his wife and others.

Journalists are still awaiting official reactions from the authorities.

However, a resident of the community said those on the bike were later joined by several other bandits ” who sneaked

Into the community from a riverside and moved stealthily like monkeys.”

” When they came into the community, people were running away but the man who looked like a vigilante stood and was attempting to make a call with something like a walkie talkie. The bandits shot the man on his head. He fell and died,” the resident said.

He alleged that apart from the deceased ‘s wife picked by the bandits, they also kidnapped over 10 residents of the community in an operation that lasted for over an hour.

Vanguard News Nigeria