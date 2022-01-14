Sudan

Super Eagles assistant coach Joseph Yobo, ahead of the crucial tie against Sudan, has revealed that the Falcons of Jediane and Guinea-Bissau team have similar playing styles.

Nigeria will square off against the 1970 champions today, knowing a win will seal their place in the knockout rounds.

The Sudanese side is made up of a lot of unknown names. Most of their players ply their trades in the Sudan Premier League. The only player outside Sudan is Athar El Tahir, who plays for Egyptian side Smouha.

However, the Super Eagles coaching crew are not resting on their oars, as they have been studying the Falcons to know how they play and weaknesses they could exploit.

Ex-international Yobo refused to disclose much, but he noticed that the Falcons are similar to Guinea-Bissau.

“They are a good team, both teams that played-Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, they are kind of similar in the way they play and set up,” Yobo told Brila sports TV.

Nigeria could top the group with a game to spare if they beat Sudan and the Guinea-Bissauans draw against Egypt.

