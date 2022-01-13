By Luminous Jannamike

COACHES and players of the Super Eagles have vowed to maintain their winning momentum in the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, tournament when they face Sudan in their second game on Saturday in Garoua.

Nigeria currently tops Group D with three points, Sudan and Guinea Bissau have a point each while Egypt with no points are the bottom of the group.

The Eagles may book a place in the round of 16 if they win the next game and the result in the other fixture favours them.

Head coach Augustine Eguavoen told newsmen after the team’s training session on Wednesday that their approach is “to take every game as a Cup Final.”

His assistant, Salisu Yusuf also said he expects the game against Sudan to be tougher and more physically exerting than the one against Egypt. He, nevertheless, insisted that the attitude, commitment, zeal, and urgency displayed by the Super Eagles in the first match will be the same.

Captain Ahmed Musa while echoing the coaches’ sentiment, promised that the players will not rest on their oars “because the journey to the trophy is still a long way off with many hurdles to be scaled along the way.”

The team has been inspired by the encouraging words of President Muhammadu Buhari, who urged them to replicate the soul-lifting the performance of last Tuesday and make millions of Nigerians happy and proud.

Also, the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare also charged the team to keep their eyes on the ball and avoid any distractions in their quest to becoming African champions for the fourth time.

Vanguard News Nigeria