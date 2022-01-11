By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has charged the Super Eagles to go all out today and beat their Egyptian counterpart in their first group match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles are billed to kick start their AFCON journey against the Pharoah’s of Egypt at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium, in Garoua on Tuesday.

Wase, who gave the charge in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, wished the Eagles goodluck and counseled them to be patriotic and determined.

The Deputy Speaker said he has confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to win the trophy at the end of the tournament.

“With the quality of players I see in the Super Eagles squad, I have no doubt in my mind that the team will bring back the trophy to Nigeria by February 6. Our players are playing in some of the best leagues in the world and can stand any team on the planet.

“Nigeria has always proved bookmakers wrong when the chips are down. We did it in Atlanta 1996 with the Olympic team and in 2013 in South Africa, against all odds, the Super Eagles emerged as African champions.

“While I wish the Super Eagles and their technical team best of luck, I want to charge them to approach their opening match with optimism, resilience and patriotism to put smiles on the faces of over 200 million Nigerians who are all expecting a positive result from them.

“I know you can do it and we are all solidly behind you. The Federal Government delegation led by the Honourable Speaker, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila who was represented by the Deputy Speaker is capable of giving you all the support you need to do the nation proud”, he said.