The Atlas Lions of Morocco have become the fourth national team to arrive in Cameroon for the 33rd edition of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Vahid Halilhodžic and his team flew into Central African nation on a chartered aircraft, Airbus on Sunday, 2 January after a five-hours flight from Morocco.

Before Morocco, Ethiopia, Sudan and Zimbabwe had arrived in late December, thus taking the number of participants in the country to five, including hosts Cameroon.

Since their arrival, the AFCON 1976 champions have completed their administrative and medical formalities at the Nsimalen International Airport before moving to their base in Yaounde.

The Morocco traveling delegation, which includes Soufiane Rahimi, the most valuable player in the 2020 Africa Nations Championship, moved to the Mont Febe Hotel where they will lodge during the rest of their camping and the main tournament.

Morocco will lock horns with four-time champions Ghana, Gabon and debutants Comoros in the Group C at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

SOURCE: CAF

