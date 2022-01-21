John Kamara, CEO, Adanian Lab

Adanian Labs, a venture building studio revolutionising the tech community globally from Africa, is set to kick off on a high note by identifying and selecting innovations that are socially impactful and exceptional.

The innovation is to make a part of the 12-month venture building programme bill to see start-ups receive USD$120, 000 worth of pre-seed funding.

As part of its vision to be the leading Pan African tech lab investing in African Innovations created to solve problems on the continent and beyond, Adanian Labs will be hosting a demo day on which 25 shortlisted start-ups will pitch in-person to a panel of adjudicators for a chance to be selected as the final five successful start-ups to be incubated at Adanian Labs South Africa.

“Local partnerships are key in realising the Adanian Labs vision. It excites us to have created strategic partnerships with local entrepreneur As Adanian Labs, we aim to build the next generation of socially impactful and commercially driven companies that will change the world from Africa,” says John Kamara, CEO, Adanian Lab.

The five selected startups will join the Adanian Labs first cohort of 2022 internationally, as they will join start-ups from other countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa and Zambia.

The Adanian Labs venture building program will offer a blend of technology development, technical support, business mentorship, access to market, partnerships and funding while helping startups apply lean principles in processes, learning, iteration and scaling of their innovations.

Adanian Lab’s mission is to build 300 impact-driven tech startups that are commercially viable and scalable across the continent and beyond, with a vision to create an exponential impact on the African economy through youth empowerment.

Since its establishment in 2020, Adanian Labs has incubated 14 groundbreaking tech startups across sectors; have established a first in Africa partnership with Emurgo Africa. Emurgo, the commercial arm of Cardano, has raised seed funding for four of its existing start-ups such as; AfyaRekod – a consumer-driven digital health data platform; PhemaAgri – an agriculture crowdfunding platform; Paylend – an SME credit lending solution; and others such as Twaa, eCobba, Reward Adz, Bloow and Ada Animation.

The demo event for the 25 shortlisted startups will happen on January 24 and 25, 2022. The selected startups are as follows; Loopserv Ltd, Kondo, Lombaz Swift, Medtech Africa, Smartiphy Ventures, Byte, Betalife, Ntapi (in-tapi), Losode, Kalibotics, Genera Finance, Ikonik, Kainos Enterprise., Really Easi, EDUEASE, TechonomyAfrica, PersonaRise, Kobopay, LabTest.ng, Agbaye.com, KHUDU, OMNIA (DEFI), and BASIRA.