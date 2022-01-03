…commends killing of Auta & Kachalla

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF) has commended the Nigerian military, particularly the Nigerian Airforce ( NAF) for raids it carried out recently agaisnt terrorist elements.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, Chairman National Working committee of the ACF, in a statement,explained that last weekend for instance, the Airforce carried out an offensive which led to the deaths of two notorious bandit leaders, Alhaji Auta and Kachalla Luga in Zamfara.

“Many of their followers were also killed in the operation codenamed Hadarin Daji. We urged the airforce and all our gallant fighters to maintain the current onslaught until the terrorists surrender. It is only when such tempo is maintained that the leadership can be assured of the morale of our fighting men.”

“We assure our fighting men that victory is in sight and they should not despair,” he stated.