…Says Goje’s interference in Gombe unfair

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A former Minister and incumbent Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF), Alhaji Murtala Aliyu has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

“In fact somebody is responsible for that. Somebody has been sworn in, to protect lives and properties. Our job is to keep reminding…it’s your responsibility to do ABCD and if we have suggestion we can say look, this is the better way to do it, this is what we think you should do,” he said.

Commenting on whether the President was doing what he should on the security situation, he said “if the President is doing his job, the effect is not felt…..in terms of security.”

Asked in an interview if the economy was doing better under President Buhari, the former Minister replied thus:

“I don’t want to ram all the blames on the President, there are quite a number of problems all through the leadership….”

On the seeming feud between Senator Danjuma Goje and the incumbent Governor of Gombe state, the ACF Scribe who is an indigene of Gombe state, said ” I think the Governor should be allowed to work.”

He said the fighting’s were just distractions.

“In my own assessment I think the Governor is doing well and I think there shouldn’t be distractions,” he said.

“If you are honorable you should stay back……you can offer advice….But to start to be in the arena itself, I think it’s a bit unfair.”

“I can say without contradiction, when Goje was a Governor, what he is doing now could not have happened,” he said.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA