ABUJA the Nation seat of power literally became a Mecca of sorts, as personalities from all walks of life converged on the Capital city to grace the talk-of the- town wedding ceremony and reception of Barr Chinwendu Moghalu daughter of Chief Dr Moghalu, the Managing Director of National Inland Waters Authority and Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Dr Chidozie Nwokeji, a United States based Medical Doctor.

The memory of the wedding reception, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Saturday, which would continue to register in the minds of people for a long time, had in attendance Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Hon Minister of Transport, Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi, General Onoja (Rtd), Honourable of minister of Health (State), Senator Mammora, Honourable Minister of State for Environment, Barr Sharon Ikeazor,Minister of Labour and Productivity,Senator Dr Chris Ngige, President Goodluck Jonathan ably represented by Hon Labaran Maku, Deputy Governor of Anambra, HE Nkem Okeke.

Others were the Honourable Minister of Foreign Minister, Chief Geoffery Onyeama, Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, Hon Femi Adesina, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Alhaji Shehu Garba, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Senator Osita Izunanso, Former Governor of Edo State and Former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, Former Governor of Edo State and Former National chairman of All Progressives Congress, Chief John Oyegun, Former South East Zonal Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Chief Emma Eneukwu, Senator Nkechi Nwogu, Senator Ayogu Eze, Hon Chuma Nzeribe, Chief and Mrs Chris Uche (SAN), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others in attendance were Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Hon Obinna Chidoka, Hon Darlington Okereke, High Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo (Onwa Umuchu), Chiedozie Madu, Engr Jeff Onyegbu (APM Governorship Candidate for Anambra 2021 Election), Dr Uche Obi, Engr Obiyo (Chairman, Multinet PLC), a Polpular Socialite Chief Obinna Anyaegbu (Obi Cubana), Rev Uche Ibeabuchi ( Commissioner, Federal Character Commission), Chief Tony Atueyi (APC Chairman, Nnewi North), Chief Osita Anazodo (Technical Adviser to NIWA Boss).

Igwe Nnewi, His Royal Majesty, Igwe K. O.N Orizu III, ably represented by the Crown Prince, Barr Obi Orizu, His Highness, Obi Afam C. Obi (Obi of Uruagu Nnewi), Chief Maxwell Okoye (Ife Nise), Dr Chidozie Nwankwo (CEO Wictech Group of Companies), Chief Dan Ulasi, Chief Louis Onwugbenu (CEO Louis Carter Group of Companies), Chief Sir Chika Alex Okafor ( Chikason Group, Producer of AZ oil And Gas), Chief Dennis Okafor (Denca Maritime Services), Chief Goddy Moghalu (G-More), Chief John Udeagbala (National President, NACCIMA), Hon Tony Iju, Chief Norbert Mbaegbu, Chief Daniel Uchendu, many Captains of Industry, Traditional Rulers from East and Top celebrities in the Music industry led by Timaya.

The officiating Priest in his message, urged the couple to embrace the Christian modest way of life.

The Priest who officiated the Mass prayed for the couple, counselled them on sincere love, maturity and godliness in dealing with each other.

Earlier in his opening remark, the Chairman of the occasion, The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha prayed for a successful marital life for Chidozie and Chinwendu, noting that the relationship between the young couple was a blessing. He urged them to be partners and avoid competition among themselves. SGF, Boss Mustapha urged the couple to be faithful to each other and live with sincere love.

The Bride’s Father, Chief Dr George Moghalu was seen decked in brown “Aso Ofi agbada” attire, beaming with smiles all through as he was a very happy father to have given out his daughter out on this day.

The event was spiced up by popular comedians and musician Timaya and Prominent Abuja based Master of Ceremonies and Comedians.

Highlight of the event was the cutting of the wedding cake and dancing by the celebrators.

Paschal Candle Writes from Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.