…We ‘ve no anointed candidate – party chair

By Steve Oko

As political activities for the 2023 general election gradually gather momentum, a pro- All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, group known as Coalition of Igbo Pressure Organizations, COLIBO, has vowed to resist the alleged attempt by a certain chieftain of the party in Abia to hijack the governorship ticket of the party with claims that he has been anointed by the national leadership of APGA as the sole flag bearer.

This is as the Abia State leadership of APGA has denied endorsing anybody to fly the party’s flag for the governorship race.

Abia State Chairman of APGA, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, dismissed the alleged claim of endorsement as “false, deceitful and strange to APGA.”

Ehiemere said APGA would never be part of any undemocratic process of selecting candidates for any elective position.

COLIBO in a joint statement by its Coordinator, Eme Kalu; and Director, Political, Aloysius Chukwuma, expressed displeasure over the claims by the unnamed chieftain that he had been endorsed for the party’s governoship ticket, accusing him of scaring intending members with governoship ambition from joining the party.

According to the coalition, APGA stands a better chance of winning the governorship election in Abia come 2023, but the action of the said chieftain will work against the fortunes of the party.

The group said that investigations confirmed that some credible intending members were afraid of joining APGA because of the said chieftain.

“For the first time, APGA leadership in Abia State is intact, focused and standing on its feet. And many credible citizens of the state have indicated interest to join the APGA family to rescue Abia State, and some of these citizens even intend to aspire for the office of the governor.

“However, and sadly so, the response of some of these intending aspirants to a civil society group that paid solidarity visit to them during Christmas was shocking. Two of the intending aspirants stated that why they are yet to openly join the APGA and join the battle for the rescue of Abia State is that one man (name withheld here) has called each of them to claim that the national leadership of APGA has already endorsed him as the flag bearer of APGA in Abia State for 2023 governorship contest.

“Having examined and analyzed the claimed endorsement saga, we see such action as self debasement to the claimant, and attempted debasement to the party itself. It is self debasing to the claimant because it shows he is afraid of competing for the ticket with other aspirants for the reason that some of them may be adjudged more credible by the party delegates.

“So he has to stop their entry into the party with such false claim of endorsement by the national leaders of the party. To us, it is absurd and baffling that one who intends to contest election would take such a step to discourage other intending aspirants whose entry into the party will strengthen its frontal and grassroot strength to face the 2023 election. Such action is detrimental to the much needed growth and expansion of the party.

“As a civil society group and natural supporters of APGA, we call on the National and State leadership of APGA to take note of this development and take action.”

COLIBO urged intending members of APGA to disregard the said chieftain and join the party without any further delays, assuring them of equal opportunities.

It also warned self-centered politicians against actions that could undermine the fortunes of APGA in 2023.

“We warn anyone who thinks he can lure APGA into taking any undemocratic step in the choice of candidates for any elective position not to tow such a reprehensible step, as we the COLIBO will mobilize Ndi Abia to resist any such action”.