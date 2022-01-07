The 7th Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture scheduled for January 14 will strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy, the convener, Dr. Mike Omotosho, has said.

This year’s edition under the working theme: ‘Digital Economy: Panacea for national growth’, will be virtual and speakers are drawn from Europe, North America and Africa.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki will be the keynote speaker.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Dr Omotosho said the Annual Lecture will focus on raising awareness on the digital economy and its ability to deliver economic growth through specific, actionable recommendations to the government and private sector stakeholders to further Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

He said: “If there are doubts about the necessity of digital transformation to socio-economic sustainability, the coronavirus has silenced them by emphasising the importance for countries to ensure fully remote operational capacities for their economies.

“Like other countries of the world, Nigeria stands to benefit from a digital economy strategy that stimulates sustainable economic growth. Although, the country faces significant political, social and economic hurdles in building its digital economy, yet, as the biggest economy in Africa with one of the largest youth populations in the world, Nigeria is well-positioned to develop a strong, vibrant digital economy.”

According to Omotosho, “this is an exceptional opportunity to have a borderless lecture and have friends from all over the world over join us; and this is a testament of the concept of the digital economy.

“The world we were used to is gradually going extinct and we have been saddled with the responsibility of catching up with the innovations, trends and practices that the emerging world presents.

“The annual lecture has been consistently held since 2016, bringing some of the most respected personalities, including policymakers and highly recognised leaders in various sectors of industry, government, business and humanity leaders from within and outside Nigeria.”

Vanguard News