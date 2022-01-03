.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

A coalition of 52 Northern Groups, CNG, has postponed its planned security summit due to the sudden death of 1993 presidential candidate, Alhaji Bashir Tofa.

CNG’s national coordinator, Balarabe Rufai, announced this decision while briefing journalists in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the late Tofa was billed to chair the occasion which was earlier slated for the 5th and 6th of January 2022 in the Federal Capital Territory.

While noting that Tofa’s death came as a huge shock, Rufai said, “On behalf of the entire CNG family and affiliates, we express a deep sense of sorrow over the death of this elder statesman and mentor, who was a one-time presidential candidate.

“The CNG owes immeasurable gratitude to the late Bashir Tofa whose leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Northern Nigeria, and citizens of Nigeria as a whole has few parallels

“We mourn the passing of this man from whose life and works we have drawn inspiration and we must strive, in all we do, to live with the personal and social values and standards he lived and set for himself.

“The late Tofa was a passionate believer of the organic links between generations who was always available for young people.

“The CNG in particular, the North and Nigeria generally have certainly lost a great statesman, but the youth lost a mentor, guardian, living history and an embodiment of all the exemplary qualities young Northerners should strive to achieve.

“As a mark of respect and with a grieving heart, we wish to announce the inadvertent postponement of the planned Pan Northern Security Summit scheduled for 5th and 6th of January to a date to be announced soon. The late Bashir Othman Tofa was to be the chairman of the occasion.”

Apologising to guests who were already looking forward to the event, Rufai said, “We use this medium to sincerely apologise to our supporters and other dignitaries who had cleared their diaries to be with us at this very important pan-Northern security summit.

“In the meantime, we pray the Almighty Allah to overlook his shortcomings, forgive his gentle soul, admit him to Jannah and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss

“We also wish to condole with the convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi; the Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Chief Audu Ogbeh; the BOT Chairman of Coalition of Northern Groups, Dr Nastura Ashir Sharrif; and the entire CNG family over the loss of this great man.”

Vanguard News Nigeria