By James Ogunnaike

Three persons were yesterday confirmed dead, while 17 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission, Ahmed Umah, disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Umah, “the crash occurred at about 1330hours on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway around SANDCRETE. A total of 20 persons were involved which comprised of six male adults and 14 female adults. A total of 17 persons were injured (five male adults and 12 female adults).

Unfortunately three deaths were recorded from the crash.( One male adult and two female adults). One vehicle was involved with registration number GGE584Y FORD Bus”.

The suspected causes of the lone crash, according to Umah included tyre bust, excessive speed and loss of control.

He noted that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere and the corpses of those who lost their lives were deposited at FOS Ipara.

The Sector Commander cautioned motorists on speed violation and advised them to always check their tyres to know the expiration date.

He commiserated with the families of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Ogunmakin for more information about the crash.

