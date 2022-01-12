….Gbajabiamila to deliver lecture

By Adesina Wahab

lagos—Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is slated to deliver this year’s convocation lecture at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, just as 238 of the graduating students will bag First Class degrees in various disciplines.

Briefing newsmen, yesterday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said a total of 12,217 students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels would bag degrees during the ceremonies.

Of the total number of graduating students, 7,799 are bagging first degrees, diplomas and certificates, while 4,418 are at postgraduate level.

Ogundipe said the Faculty of Engineering produced the highest number of First Class degrees by having 63 in that category, while Ekeoseye Osereme emerged the best graduating student with CGPA of 4.95, and she is from the Faculty of Science, in the Department of Zoology.

The best graduating student in the Faculty of Humanities is Atanrashe Gideon, with CGPA of 4.92.

“The best Ph.D thesis came from Umudu Chinyere, from the Department of Mathematics (Pure). We have 145 graduands bagging doctorate degrees and 3,863 getting master’s degrees in various fields. At the undergraduate level, a total of 7,799 are graduating and those with first class degree are 238 and 2,454 are in the second class upper division category.

“For second class lower division we have 3,459, 1,183 in the third class category, 85 got pass and 201 have degrees that are not classified.

“The convocation lecture will be delivered by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who is also a 1983 law graduate of this great university. The title of the lecture is ‘Building back better: Creating a new framework for tertiary education in Nigeria in the 21st Century,” he said.

Ogundipe, whose tenure comes to an end in November this year, said: “We became a centre of excellence in entrepreneurship and we were able to attract grants in excess of N17 billion and we are rated high nationally and globally.”