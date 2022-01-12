.

The Convener, Northern Youth Network, Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed has stated that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State cannot be allowed to impose a weak presidential candidate on the North in 2023.

Mallam Abdulrahman stated this in a press release in Kano while reacting to Governor Wike’s recent visits to Governors across the country aimed at chosing a Northen candidate for the PDP.

“We know that governor Wike has never been a friend of the North and has never hidden his disgust for northerners and everything related to the North. He cannot therefore pretend to have the interest of northerners now because of his intention to impose a weak candidate from the North as the presidential candidate of the PDP.”

“Over the years, we have watched Govenor Wike denigrate the North and it’s heritage. Wike has consistently used demeaning words to refer to the Northerners. He has literarily referred to the North as illiterates and Almajiris.”

“The politicization of the legal tussle over value added Tax (VAT) by Governor Wike is an alleged deliberate attempt to cripple the revenue base and economy of Northern States. In In recent times, Wike has championed divisive politics aimed at creating hatred against Northerners. Wike has said that collection of VAT by the Federal government is a deliberate way of short changing the South in favor of the North.”

“Governor Wike’s posturing as an advocate of good governance is hypocritical. He was a minister in the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan at the time BokoHaram/ ISWAP, assumed a dangerous dimension in the country, bombing churches and public places. The insurgency and level of insecurity we face today is because, the government Wike served refused to treat it with seriousness.”

Mallam Abdulrahman warned those vying for the Presidency in the North who think Playing a second fiddle to Wike will win the ticket for them to remember that the Governor is a bad politician. In 2019, he supported Governor Tambuwal who lost woefully to Atiku Abubakar.

“If Governors Tambuwal or Bala Muhammed would emerge as candidates, it is not Governor Wike who should tell the North. The North has all it takes to bring out a candidate.”

“We know Wike’s intention and sudden love for the North is a ploy to hoodwink the region in his desperate bid to impose a presidential candidate he can control on the PDP. Now that his tenure is coming to an end, he is afraid of his political future hence his desperation to impose a candidate he can control on the party.”

He concluded that the Northern region has very experienced and accomplished politicians and elder statesmen who understand the demand of leadership without the input of Governor Wike.