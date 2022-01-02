…Ihedioha looks towards APGA

By Chinonso Alozie

The political heavyweights in Imo state have all returned to strengthen their political restructure ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

Vanguard gathered on Sunday in Owerri, that so far the moves made by these strong political players have widened the political battle in the state.

The four heavyweights to watch, include the current governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, the former governor of Imo state and the Senator representing Imo West, Senator Rochas Okorocha, the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Samdaddy Anyanwu, former governor Emeka Ihedioha and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume.

Ihedioha’s supporters who appeared to be losing grip of the PDP to Senator Anyanwu has been captured trying moves to join the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. In recent times, his relationship with APGA has been deep and cordial. His supporters have covertly raised the APGA, flag.

Their reason was that the emergence of Senator Anyanwu as the National Secretary, could be hot for them and that they were afraid to be submissive to Anyanwu, this was while some political observers said the state leadership of PDP, loyal to Ihedioha, has tactically avoided Senator Anyanwu’s occasion.

However, since the return of Senator Anyanwu, political godfathers across political lines have dramatically beseeched his residence to pledge their loyalty.

For Okorocha’s camp, they have not hidden their intention that being in the same party, APC, with the current governor of the state would not be possible. It all started when the APC, had their ward, LGA and state congress, an exercise Okorocha and his supporters have rejected even at the time of filing this report.

The Okorocha still sees his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, who was the 2019 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, as the shining star to become the governorship candidate of any political party, in 2023 or possibly a running mate.

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume is known for his capacity to turn things around, some said he does it at the last minute. Recalling his battle against Ihedioha in 2015 PDP, governorship primaries and Okorocha’s son-in-law agenda in 2019. Unlike Ararume, some political analysts were forced to link his silence, for now, regarding whether he would continue his alliance with Okorocha or switch to Governor Hope Uzodimma.

That would be until the issues surrounding the suspension of his inauguration as the Board Chairman of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, is resolved.

Now, in the supporters camp of the Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, there has been an issue of neglect of welfare packages. For this reason, some are now vulnerable to looking into the camps of the opponents.

Political analysts claimed that should the governor not change his style of leadership before the end of the first quarter of this year that he may suffer betrayal and be surrounded by pretenders especially in this political season.

