By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FORMER Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, All Progressives Congress, APC, has written the Senate, declaring his intention to contest for the position of the President of the country in 2023.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, and read on the floor of the Senate yesterday, Senator Okorocha said that he was contesting for the position because Nigeria as a country requires a detribalized Nigerian who can unite the country.

According to him, he was contesting because Nigeria needs a leader with a compassionate heart, who will care for the poor and downtrodden and the masses of our country; a visionary leader who can create wealth for the nation’s teeming populace thereby addressing the issues of poverty, insecurity, and youth restiveness.

Okorocha said that he would formally declare his interest at a world Press that would hold in Abuja.

The letter read: “As you are aware, the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the timetable for the conduct of the 2023 general election, including that of the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“With elections drawing nearer as the days go by, our citizens are concerned about the quality of persons to run the affairs of our nation, one who can address some of their major concern which includes; a detribalized Nigerian who can unite our country;

“A leader with a compassionate heart, who will care for the poor and downtrodden and the masses of our country; a visionary leader who can create wealth for our teeming populace thereby, addressing the issues of poverty, insecurity and youth restiveness.

“It is as a result of these concerns that I wish to hold a world press conference on my intention to run for the office of the President of our dear nation.

“I, therefore, wish to solicit for your prayers as I make known my intention. The press conference is scheduled as follows: Date: 31st January 2022 Venue: Executive Hall, ICC, Abuja. Time: 11:00am.

“Working together, we shall build the Nigeria of our collective dreams and aspiration.”

Okorocha, a three-time presidential aspirant in 2014 led his party, APGA to join forces with President Buhari (CPC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (ACN), and ANPP to form the APC.

He is one of the prominent Presidential aspirants from the South East where agitations have heightened for the Presidency.

Recall that Okorocha made his first aspiration for the Presidency 20 years ago under the platform of All Nigeria Peoples Party(ANPP) with Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, then former Head of State; Chief Nnia Nwodo and Chief Harry Akande.

He ran again in 2007 under the platform of PDP, coming second to President Yar’Adua with the likes of Prof Jerry Gana, Gen. Gusau, and Gen. Marwa also in the race.

Okorocha enjoys some popular candidates in the Northern part of Nigeria where he built several schools for the less privileged children.

He holds the traditional titles of Dan Jekan Sokoto, Magan Alherin Hausa, Owelle Ndi Igbo, Omorodun Yorubaland amongst others.

As Governor of Imo State, he introduced free education at both Secondary and Tertiary levels. He is also famous for his urban renewal programmes which changed the landscape of Owerri, the capital city of Imo State.

