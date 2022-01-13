By Peter Okutu

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections, Thursday stated that Nigerians from other regions of the country should not be afraid of Igbo Presidency.

Umahi who stated this at a reception organized on his behalf at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakalik noted that Ndigbo are not known for causing destruction but growth and development in any society.

The Governor pointed out that the Igbo man with lots of investments in different parts of the country was better equipped to develop the economy of the nation.

He said, he discussed the issue of insecurity affecting the South East with President Muhammadu Buhari and that “anyone that wants to cause insecurity in the South East must be crushed.”

According to Umahi: “I went to see the leader of the party and President of the country. Buhari will be coming to Ebonyi in March. It is going to be a historic visit.

“I have found peace but I didn’t know the number of youths and leaders of this country waiting for this moment. I think it has pleased God for us to be in this moment

“What happened in Ebonyi State is what no man should take credit. We have something to show for the calling of God. Let nobody’s heart fail him for the battle is of the Lord.

“Other aspirants are more qualified than myself but remember that I am David. I spoke to our father about the insecurity in the South East. I thanked him and re-echoed the issue of a political solution.

“Anyone that wants to cause insecurity in the South East must be crushed. The economy has been destroyed. Nobody should be afraid of the presidency of the Igbo man. We have investment everywhere. Ebonyi State will never be part of Biafra. We are better in a fair and equitable Nigeria. We have investment everywhere and you cannot set fire in your house.

“We have God and prayers. It’s a challenge for everyone. God’s blessing on this project, will further the project of Mr. President. I will fight the corruption in Nigeria to a standstill. It’s a time to repent and build a better Nigeria.

“What we did in Ebonyi State, we can replicate in Nigeria. Nigeria is a possibility. Before 31st of January, 2022, we will do our declaration to run for the Presidency.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA