The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

It is no more news that the vice president of Nigeria is being pushed by certain groups to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

He has also not denied being in the race especially for the fact that there are several campaign materials about him flying around.

Primate Ayodele, in a statement signed Thursday, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, which was forwarded to Vanguard, said “Osinbajo should not mismanage his money because he will face crisis, scandals and several documents will be used against him”.

He also noted that his ambition may cause issues between him and his superior, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“His ambition will cause crisis between him and President Buhari, Bola Ahmed Tinubu though there is no harm in trying but he won’t find it too easy,” the primate disclosed.

Also, Primate Ayodele spoke on Nyesom Wike, Orji Uzor Kalu and Hamza Al-Mustapha’s presidential ambition ahead of 2023.

He revealed that the southern agenda is very dicey and that a northern president is imminent except the Lord changes it.

He then advised Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to fight for the position of vice president instead of vying for president.

“Nyesom Wike, Orji Uzor Kalu cannot be president, let them start fighting for vice president post, Southern agenda is very dicey, a northern president is imminent except God changes it,” he said.

