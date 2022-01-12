Governor Nyesom Wike

By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said, yesterday, that Nigerians are patiently waiting to get rid of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 general elections, adding that the country needed positive change.

He similarly called for unity within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to forge ahead in the coming elections. Wike, who spoke in Ibadan, when he led top PDP leaders and government functionaries to meet with Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, in his office, said Nigerians needed a change because the present leadership has failed woefully.

He also noted that APC could not pose any threat to the emergence of PDP in 2023.

His words: “You can see the mood of Nigerians. They want a change because APC has failed them. So, if Nigerians have said APC has failed them, so why would they pose any challenge?

“So, they can’t pose any challenge to PDP and that’s why I’ve come here for all of us to work together to make sure that the party is united to produce somebody that Nigerians would accept and make sure that we win the election come 2023.

“We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians. You can see what is happening in the Country. What else can we say?

“Do you know that the country is almost on the brink of collapse?”So, we are happy that Nigerians are still interested in PDP’s unity and PDP is ready to deliver the mantle of leadership come 2023.

“I’m not interested to say yes. We have already canvassed our position, but that does not mean that we would not also listen to our brothers on the other side.

“But, at the end of the day, we would take a decision that would help the party to move forward.”

