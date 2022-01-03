By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

FORMER Minister of State for Education and Delta State governorship aspirant, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has said that it was ungodly for Delta South senatorial district to aspire for the gubernatorial position in the state in the 2023 general election.

Speaking when he hosted members of the Gbagi Support Movement at his Oginibo, Ughelli South Local Government Area, country home, Gbagi insisted that it was the turn of Delta Central to produce the governor of the state in 2023.

He said it was the design of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for a senatorial district to wait for 16 years for the governorship seat.

“It is a simple analogy that if we all belong to one father, and we have an agreement as to how we want to run the affairs of our father, we cannot change the game in the middle of the game.

“Every senatorial district must wait for 16 years. Delta central has waited for 16 years and it has come back to Delta central.

“Delta South that has just finished the governorship cannot claim that it is their turn to produce the governor.

“That will be ungodly, that would be unfriendly and that would be politically inaccurate.

“I plead that we should understand ourselves and work for the growth, greatness and development of Delta State,” Gbagi said.

Reiterating that he was a founding member of the PDP in the state, Gbagi noted that “I am the oldest PDP member vying for the governorship among the lot of persons.

“I dare say they are my younger ones in politics because when we started politics, some of them were still in school.”

Lauding the exploits and achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the state, Gbagi urged Nigerians to pray and prevail on him (Okowa) to contest the presidential election in 2023.

He expressed noted that Okowa had all it takes to give good governance to the people of the country, noting that the governor had used the little resources at his disposal to develop Delta State.

Vanguard News Nigeria