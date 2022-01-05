By Ochuko Akuopha – Ughelli

Isoko Development Union, IDU, has reiterated the resolve of the Isoko nation to settle for the Delta South senatorial position in the 2023 general election.

President General of the apex socio-cultural organization, Prof. Chris Akpotu who made this position known at Oleh in an interaction with newsmen during a meeting of the union, urged other ethnic groups to give room for the Isoko nation to produce the next senator for the district.

“When we look at the political configuration, the sharing of offices over time, I think what we want to realistically drive at is a Senatorial seat. Isoko people are qualified to have the Senatorial seat.

“You can imagine the last time an Isoko man came close to being a senator was far back in 1999 to 2003 and since then we have not been found at level anymore.

“We have seen other nationalities within the same senatorial district having a robust share of it. So it will not be out of place for Isoko under this circumstance to say that we need a senatorial seat, because the other nationalities, let us take for instance, the Itsekiris, they have enjoyed governorship for good eight years, they have equally enjoyed ministerial position.

“I don’t think that if we are asking for Senatorial position we are asking for too much. It is something that under the sense of equity and fairness, they should equally say we are brothers and do what politicians will say ‘carry go’.

“So we are categorically appealing to the other ethnic nationalities to let us have it this time around. It is something that they should do for us.”

Vanguard News Nigeria