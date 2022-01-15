*Welcomes inclusion on transition c’ttee

* Advocates inclusive govt in S’East

By Steve Oko

Abia industrialist and Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu, Professor Greg Ibe, has commended the Anambra Governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo for pursuing what he called “agenda of pan-Igbo awareness beyond state boundary lines.”

The entrepreneur who stated this while reacting to his inclusion on Soludo’s transition committee, expressed delight that the former Central Bank Governor selected from the pool of Igbo unsung heroes to midwife his administration.

Prof Soludo had in a personal message, requested the contributions of Prof Ibe to enable a seamless transition to the next administration in Anambra state.

Ibe said that Soludo’s choice of transition committee members cutting across states from South East was a signal that he was prepared to tap from their wealth of knowledge and experience for the betterment of Anambra State.

Professor Ibe expressed hope that “if it could work in Anambra, it can work in any state in the South East”.

“I am impressed that the governor-elect assembled such a good team of technocrats. His agenda is futuristic.

“So, I am not surprised at this outing which I see as good and exemplary. I did not discuss with him about the list, but the Soludo I know looks at a larger picture”.

Emphasizing further on the composition of the list, Prof Ibe said, “What Soludo did is just beyond a group. He plans to make a lot of unsung heroes and champions of his generation in Igbo land part of his team.

” He looks at a bigger picture of picking from the large pool of Igbo experts and not isolating them as past leaders did.

“You can find out that his team is mainly made of non-politicians. He wants to experiment on the agenda of pan-Igbo awareness beyond state boundary lines.

The spirit is that if it works in Anambra, it can work everywhere else in the entire Igbo land”.

Prof Ibe therefore enjoined other leaders to emulate the Anambra Governor-elect by looking beyond state and party divides in selecting appointees that add value to governance.

Soludo’s 80-member Transition Committee headed by fomer Education Minister, Dr. Oby Ezekwesiri is dominated by technocrats.

Other members of the star-studded committee include: Prof. Pat Utomi, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Mr. Pat Ikwueto (SAN), former Chief Executive of the Bureau for Public Procurement, Engr. Emeka Ezeh.

Others are former Special Adviser to President Obasanjo on Economy, Prof. Osita Ogbu; former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu; Chief Executive Officer of Afreximbank, Prof. Ben Oramah; and former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka.