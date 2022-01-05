By Steve Oko

The Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has accused those jittery over his governorship ambition of spearheading campaign of non-performance to diminish his electoral fortunes ahead of 2023.

Senator Abaribe who made the allegation while inspecting some of the projects he attracted, said his political opponents were desperate to scuttle his ambition but declared that they lacked the capacity to stop him.

Abaribe had penultimate week, declared his ambition to succeed the incumbent Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu in 2023.

The four- term Senator said that contrary to blackmail and misconceptions by his detractors, he had actually posted some verifiable achievements since he moved to the red chamber.

According to him, he is viewed in many quarters by progressive minds as a Senator not just for Abia South but the entire state and indeed Ndigbo.

He said that apart from his legislative strides, he had also attracted a number of projects some of which were sited in the other senatorial districts in the state.

” Although I represent Abia South, some of my projects are in Abia North and Abia Central”, he said .

The former Deputy Governor who enumerated the qualities of a good leader to include “character, competence and courage”, regretted that these virtues were lacking in most of those in leadership positions.

Senator Abaribe who said he had donated over 200 transformers to different communities in his constituency promised not to relent in his intervention projects.

He explained that it is not part of lawmakers’ mandate to execute projects but to make laws and speak up for their constituents.

The Senate Minority Leader however said he had attracted a number of intervention projects to better the lots of his constituents.

Some of the projects at different levels of completion inspected by Abaribe include

Umugo Road in Ugwunagbo, Chief Ubani Road in Aba, Akalana Road in Aba, and Unity Road to Ogwo Road all in Aba South which lead to tailoring hub in Aba.

Others include Eugene Road, Umuokahia to Umuola Road in Obingwa/Aba North LGAs, Abayi to Ohuru Road in Obingwa LGA, and rural electrification from Ovum in Obingwa to Ukwa East that has been in darkness for years now.

He also inuagurated solar powered grid and 20KVA generating sets at General Hospital Onicha Ngwa in Obingwa ; and SDA Hospital Aba respectively.

Senator Abaribe also inspected the ongoing construction of Mini Sports Stadium at Ahiaba High School; and the renovation of Ohuru Primary School in Obingwa.

He expressed satisfaction at the level of work at the project sites and promised to be “at the neck of the contractors until they deliver”.